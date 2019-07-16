Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,618,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 3,510,726 shares.The stock last traded at $5.56 and had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,432.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,945,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,195 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $8,698,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,495,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 755,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,429,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 569,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

