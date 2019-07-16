Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.97

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and traded as low as $48.37. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 16,161 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAD shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Badger Daylighting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Badger Daylighting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$146.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.