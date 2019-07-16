AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AXA Equitable will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Pearson acquired 49,000 shares of AXA Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $996,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $125,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 502,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

