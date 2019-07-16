AVX (NYSE:AVX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get AVX alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVX opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94. AVX has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. AVX had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 15.17%. AVX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVX will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of AVX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,872 shares in the company, valued at $465,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter worth about $20,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AVX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,117,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,290,000 after acquiring an additional 272,455 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in AVX by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 597,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AVX by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AVX by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 73,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Read More: Put Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.