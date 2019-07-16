Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum cut Hydrogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $77,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

