Analysts Set zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Price Target at €115.00

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €115.00 ($133.72).

ETR ZO1 traded up €2.20 ($2.56) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €122.60 ($142.56). 10,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.77 million and a PE ratio of -473.36. zooplus has a 12-month low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 12-month high of €166.10 ($193.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.56.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

