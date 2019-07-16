Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Target Price at $71.19

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.15. 1,499,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ONEOK by 74.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

