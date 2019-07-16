Analysts Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Target Price at $18.00

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

LIND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $703,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,719.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,075,310.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,028. 51.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18,404.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,244. The company has a market cap of $811.56 million, a P/E ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

