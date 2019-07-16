Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $175.00 at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $153.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

