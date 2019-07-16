American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.45. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $261.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.39.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 165.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of American Realty Investors worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

