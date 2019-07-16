Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.99. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.20). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

