Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a total market cap of $99,396.00 and $1,514.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 12,054,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

