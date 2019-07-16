Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in June

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,302,100 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 30th total of 13,823,100 shares. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANF shares. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $25,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,891,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,246,000 after acquiring an additional 594,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 192,875 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $4,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $195,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

