AAR Corp. (AIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

AAR has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAR to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.17.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AAR had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

