1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,922,400 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 30th total of 3,082,800 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,810,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,375. 64.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,409,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 452,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $7,508,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 245,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 202,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

