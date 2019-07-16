$1.36 EPS Expected for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Kemper posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.72. 241,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,412. Kemper has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,297,121.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $53,014,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 227.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 330,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,814,000 after purchasing an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $7,744,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

