-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Senseonics also reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million.

SENS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 748,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,389. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

