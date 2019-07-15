ZPER (ZPR) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $13,886.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, Liquid and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00446207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000100 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009058 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006708 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001198 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,279,226,316 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bit-Z, Allbit, Coinsuper, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

