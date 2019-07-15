Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys £151.25 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £151.25 ($197.63).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Stirling bought 24 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.69).

On Wednesday, April 24th, David Stirling sold 2,076 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.50), for a total value of £11,916.24 ($15,570.68).

On Thursday, April 18th, David Stirling sold 10,846 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total value of £61,822.20 ($80,781.65).

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 600 ($7.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $289.81 million and a P/E ratio of 35.93. Zotefoams plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 716 ($9.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 611.37.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

