Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of TCBK opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.