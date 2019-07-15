Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to “Hold”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

RY stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 658,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $145,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 84.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

