Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

