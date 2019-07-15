Zacks: Analysts Expect Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.12). Spotify Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spotify Technology.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.53). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.27. 548,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,356. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $198.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -254.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

