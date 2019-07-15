Zacks: Analysts Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. PQ Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,030. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.81.

In other news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,429,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 55,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

