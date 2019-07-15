Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $206,400.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $80,089.74.

On Friday, June 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 22,898 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $460,478.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $84,528.14.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 301 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $6,182.54.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,091 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,998.32.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $20.66 on Monday. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Sunday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,431.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after buying an additional 588,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Yext by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Yext by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,012,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 368,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

