WPP’s (WPP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,140.67 ($14.90).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 961.40 ($12.56) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 973.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91. WPP has a one year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29).

In other news, insider Cindy Rose purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £76,080 ($99,412.00). Also, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.