Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WLTW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a C$125.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.69.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $196.42 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $197.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.66.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.01). Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.