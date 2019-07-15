Wells Fargo & Co Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $195.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised AON to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.36.

Shares of AON stock opened at $197.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. AON has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $198.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,513. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in AON by 17,002.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 831,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 826,485 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,293,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in AON by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 168,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

