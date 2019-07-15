Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 30th total of 183,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $906.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $62.45.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

In other news, Director John T. Ruggieri purchased 500 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,217.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.