Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $177.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.43.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $180.33 on Thursday. Visa has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $359.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.