VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.19.

VEON stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. VEON has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, analysts predict that VEON will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

