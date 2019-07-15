VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEON. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.19.
VEON stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61. VEON has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
