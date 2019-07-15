Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $577.29 million, a P/E ratio of -296.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.