ValuEngine Upgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $681.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.52 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.