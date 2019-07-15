ValuEngine Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush set a $51.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.09.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 617.23% and a negative net margin of 162.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Luca Benatti bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at $630,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $172,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $84,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

