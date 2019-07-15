ValuEngine Downgrades Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $116,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $395,062.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

