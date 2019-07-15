US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USCR. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USCR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 149,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,365. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $826.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $333.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that US Concrete will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Concrete news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $211,084.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $985,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Kunz sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $93,808.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,348 shares of company stock valued at $574,858 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in US Concrete by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 55,716.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.