Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Critical Comparison

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Urovant Sciences and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.30%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Urovant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Urovant Sciences is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Urovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urovant Sciences and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences N/A -269.80% -185.33% Eagle Pharmaceuticals 17.67% 21.38% 14.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urovant Sciences and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -$111.35 million ($4.43) -2.07 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $213.31 million 3.54 $31.90 million $2.09 25.93

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Urovant Sciences. Urovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Urovant Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL. Its product candidates also includes EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EP-5101 (PEMFEXY) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

