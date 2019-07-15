United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. United Bankshares has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

