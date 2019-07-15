UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,225 ($29.07).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.32 price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 74 ($0.97) price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300.45 ($30.06).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,022 ($26.42) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,078.24. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Jane Toogood acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860 ($12,883.84). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.34) per share, with a total value of £62,760 ($82,007.06). In the last three months, insiders bought 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,142.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

