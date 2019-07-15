UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €99.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.19 ($113.01).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €91.32 ($106.19) on Friday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($103.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.31.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.