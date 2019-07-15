TTC Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. TTC has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $767,546.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.90 or 0.05332673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00037720 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000998 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 784,949,590 coins and its circulating supply is 206,768,347 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

