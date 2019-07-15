TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

TowneBank stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,682,000 after purchasing an additional 242,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TowneBank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $19,996,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

