TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

TOWN opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in TowneBank by 0.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 411,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

