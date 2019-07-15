Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.46. Total posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). Total had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,068. Total has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.7128 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Total by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,897,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,826,000 after acquiring an additional 318,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,491,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,276,000 after acquiring an additional 145,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Total by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 196,836 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Total by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,817,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $156,810,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Total by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,688,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,367 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

