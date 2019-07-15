Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.68 and a 12-month high of $111.82.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $279,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $365,113.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $665,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

