Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TECK. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

TECK opened at $21.68 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,167,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

