TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 138.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
