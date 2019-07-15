TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 138.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

