Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price target on shares of Lovesac and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.89.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.91. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$13.70.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.63%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

