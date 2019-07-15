Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $185.37

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.37 and traded as low as $102.20. Staffline Group shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 811,492 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAF. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.85.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

