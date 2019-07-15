STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $32.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $2,223,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.